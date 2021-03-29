Best Pokémon teams for the Master League Classic in Pokémon Go – April 2020

The Pokémon Go Battle League allows players to test the Pokémon they’ve been catching and powering up against other players in competitive PvP combat. The Battle League is broken up into several categories. The Master League Classic is one of the tougher battlegrounds for players to compete in, given that nearly any Pokémon is available. However, the Master League Classic varies from the regular Master League as players cannot use any Pokémon with XL candy. It doesn’t change up the roster too much for the Master League Classic, but it’s an important distinction to consider, especially with XL candy becoming much more common. You’ll still be able to use any legendary and mythical Pokémon you have in your collection. These are some of the best options we believe players should pick for their Master League Classic teams.

Best Pokémon Teams for the Master League Classic

Dragonite, Groudon, and Reshiram

A powerful team that we recommend you consider trying out consists of Dragonite, Groudon, and Reshiram. Groudon is the most powerful Ground-type Pokémon in the game, and you can use it in nearly any Master League Classic team, and do well. If you pair it up with Dragonite and Reshiram, your enemy is in for a world of hurt. You might want to use Dragonite or Reshiram first to draw out your opponent’s anti-dragon Pokémon, though.

Dragonite – Dragon breath (fast move), dragon claw, and hurricane

Groudon – Mud shot (fast move), earthquake, and fire punch

Reshiram – Dragon breath (fast move), crunch, and overheat

Landorus (Incarnate), Lugia, and Melmetal

If you’ve been participating in the Season of Legends, you’ve probably had another opportunity to capture Landorus (Incarnate). It’s a powerful Ground-type Pokémon, and many consider it up there with Groudon. If you pair it up Lugia and Melmetal, you can do exceptionally well. Melmetal is more than capable of causing plenty of damage to your enemy, so you can’t go wrong with it.

Landorus (Incarnate) – Mud shot (fast move), earth power, and rock slide

Lugia – Dragon tail (fast move), aeroblast, and sky attack

Melmetal – Thunder shock (fast move), superpower, and rock sldie

Giratina (Origin), Swampert, and Togekiss

For those who had the chance to capture Giratina (Origin), we recommend using it in the Master League Classic. Giratina (Origin) loses to several Pokémon, such as Ho-Oh, Latios, and Lugia, but Swampert can counter these picks, but it a great switch choice. Togekiss can also be a good final choice to handle an opponent’s Psychic, Dark, and Dragon-type choices.

Giratina (Origin) – Shadow claw (fast move), ominous wind, and shadow ball

Swampert – Mud shot (fast move), hydro cannon, and earthquake

Togekiss – Charm (fast move), ancient power, and flamethrower

Dialga, Gyarados, and Zekrom

Dialga is probably the most widely used Pokémon in the Master League, and you can also use it in the Master League Classic. Because it’s so rare, it’s difficult for players to capture it and add it to their roster. It’s not only rare but strong, and if you pair it up with Gyarados and Zekrom, you’ll be able to defeat numerous opponents.

Dialga – Dragon breath (fast move), draco meteor, and iron head

Gyarados – Dragon breath (fast move), aqua tail, and crunch

Zekrom – Dragon breath (fast move), crunch, and wild charge

Excadrill, Mew, and Palkia

Palkia is on par with Dialga, although not as powerful. It appeared at the same time in five-star raids and has yet to be seen again. While it’s not as powerful, it’s still a solid pick. We recommend players pair it up with Excadrill and Mew. Excadrill has risen in the Master League Classic ranks following its moveset buff during the middle of the Battle League’s sixth season and continues to be a useful pick. Following the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, Mew should be slightly more common as players wrap up the One-in-151 special research quest.

Excadrill – Mud shot (fast move), drill run, and rock slide

Mew – Shadow claw (fast move), psyshock, and focus blast

Palkia – Dragon breath (fast move), aqua tail, and draco meteor

