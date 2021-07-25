The best Pokémon teams in the Ultra League Remix for Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – July 2021

The Ultra League Remix in Pokémon Go is a good opportunity to mix things up and try something new while participating in the Battle League. The rules for the Ultra League Remix work a bit differently than the original one. The rules are roughly still the same, where you can only use Pokémon that meet the 2,500 CP, or under, requirement, but the 20 most popular options from the first part of Season 8 have been removed. These Pokémon were the most frequently used choices for players, and now you’ll have to think up a new team. These are the best Pokémon teams for the Ultra League Remix in Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 8, during July 2021.

When selecting a Pokémon Go PvP team, you want to break your team up into a Lead, a Switch, and a Closer option, for a full team of three Pokémon.

The best Pokémon teams in the Ultra League Remix

Jellicent, Lucario, and Meganium

We’re going to begin this first team with Jellicent, an excellent Lead Pokémon capable of being extremely spammy with its attacks, and it’s a great bulky option. For backup, you want to use Lucario in the Switch role, a fast attacker with some heavy shield pressure against some of the more glass-cannon choices. Finally, in the Closer role, we highly recommend you go with Meganium, a robust Grass-type Pokémon.

Jellicent: Hex (fast move), bubble beam, and shadow ball

Lucario: Counter (fast move), shadow ball, and power-up punch

Meganium: Vine whip (fast move), frenzy plant, and earthquake

Gengar, Nidoqueen (shadow), and Regirock

Gengar can be an unorthodox Lead Pokémon. It has far more attack than it does have defense, but it can put some heavy hurt on most Pokémon it’s going to fight. However, you may want to swap to your Switch Pokémon, Nidoqueen, the shadow version, pretty fast. Nidoqueen is another spammy fast attack that can use its charged moves pretty often in most battles. To hold the line, we highly recommend the legendary Regirock.

Gengar: Shadow claw (fast move), shadow ball, and shadow punch

Nidoqueen (shadow): Poison jab (fast move), poison fang, and earth power

Regirock: Lock on (fast move), stone edge, and focus blast

Steelix, Roserade, and Blastoise

When it comes to Steelix for the Lead Pokémon, your opponent will probably struggle trying to fight it. It has a decent amount of attack, but it’s a robust defensive Pokémon that can be difficult to counter. For your Switch option, Roserade will be a good choice. It has an attack boost with poison jab and flexibility with weather ball (Fire-type) in its moveset. For the final Closer Pokémon, Blastoise is a good choice that can be difficult to fight after dealing with Steelix.

Steelix: Dragon tail (fast move), earthquake, and crunch

Roserade: Poison jab (fast move), weather ball (Fire-type), grass knot

Blastoise: Water gun (fast move), hydro cannon, and ice beam

Politoed, Dragalge, and Heracross

This can be a fun, exciting team if you want to experiment for a little bit. Politoed is rather powerful, and you can make it even stronger by using the shadow version, but we recommend the standard one to keep the defenses. When considering your Switch Pokémon, the Dragalge can be used, given the boost of Dragon Tail. Finally, Heracross is another brawler that can do some heavy damage, but it has decent defenses to keep it involved.

Politoed: Mud shot (fast move), weather ball (Water-type), and earthquake

Dragalge: Dragon tail (fast move), aqua tail, and outrage

Heracross: Counter (fast move), close combat, and megahorn

Skarmory, Gallade, and Regice

To cap us off on this list, we want to put Skarmory into the lead role. Skarmory is always a straightforward option and has continued to hit the top of the charts, and we’re always going to recommend it somewhere in the Great or Ultra League. To support it in the Switch role, Gallade is a quick fighter who can fight multiple Pokémon, making it a flexible option. In the final Closer role, Regice, one of the best Closers in the Ultra League, is right next to Regirock.