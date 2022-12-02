Best Pokémon to use in Charizard Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Charizard Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will force you to bring some of your best Pokémon out to use against this fearsome foe. However, you can only use one Pokémon against Charizard, and you’ll be fighting against it alongside a team of trainers to help defeat it. Here’s what you need to know about the best Pokémon to use against Charizard in Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What Pokémon should you use in Charizard Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For these unique Tera Raid battles, Charizard will be a Dragon-type Pokémon. Normally it is a Fire and Flying-type, but it has Terastallized throughout this encounter, and it will only be weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. It is resistant to Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass-type moves, so you want to avoid using these attacks throughout this encounter.

Because Charizard is a Dragon-type, you want to bring a Fairy-type Pokémon to this fight. Any Fairy-type Pokémon you will bring is immune to Charizard’s Dragon-type attacks, potentially giving you a chance to avoid taking damage from it. Some of the best Fairy-type Pokémon in the Paldea region are Azumarill, Wigglytuff, Gardevoir, Dachsbun, Florges, Sylveon, Dedenne, Mimikyu, Klefki, Tinkaton, Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, Scream Tail, Flutter Mane, and Iron Valiant.

Some standout options include Azumarill, Dachsbuns, Grimmsnarl, Scream Tail, Flutter Mane, and Gardevoir. Azumarill might be the best option because it can resist Charizard’s Fire-type moves, but it takes the full effects of the Flying-type moves. The other Pokémon also have access to Fairy and Ice-type moves, the few weaknesses that can do double damage to a Dragon-type.

If you’re using one of these Fairy-types, make sure they are regularly using their Fairy-type attacks or they’re also using Ice-type moves. Bringing an Ice-type Pokémon for those attacks might work. Still, it’s not recommended because of Charizard’s powerful Fire-type attacks, and they’re highly effective to a standard Ice-type Pokémon.