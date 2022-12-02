All Charizard weaknesses in Tera Raids and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For a brief time, Charizard will appear in Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Charizard you encounter in these battles will be the same, so don’t expect it to change, similar to the other Tera Raids you’ve been picking throughout the Paldea Region. There’s a winning strategy you can choose to go with to make this work. Here’s what you need to know about all of Charizard’s weaknesses in Tera Raid battles the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to beat Charizard – All Charizard weaknesses in Tera Raids

Typically, Charizard is a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon. However, for these raids, it will be a Dragon Tera type, which means it will be treated like a pure Dragon-type Pokémon. A Dragon-type Pokémon is weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. It will be resistant to Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass-type attacks. You primarily want to focus on using Ice or Fairy-type Pokémon. If you use other Dragon-type Pokémon, they will suffer the same weakness as Charizard if Charizard uses a Dragon-type move during this battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Charizard in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best Pokémon to use against Charizard will be Azumarill, Dachsbun, and Grimmsnarl.

Azumarill is a Water and Fairy-type Pokémon. It’s an ideal choice against Charizard. It is immune to any Dragon-type moves it uses because it’s a Fairy-type and is resistant to any Fire-type move Charizard uses. However, it does take full damage to any Flying-type move Charizard uses, but those won’t hit as hard, and Charizard’s Fire-type moves are likely the biggest culprit for doing the most damage. The best moves to teach Azumarill will be Play Rough, Disarming Voice, Draining Kiss, Misty Terrain, Water Pulse, and you may consider using Rain Dance to reduce the effectiveness of Charizard’s Fire-type moves.

Next, we have Dachsbun, a Fairy-type making its debut in the Paldea region. Like Azumaril, it is immune to any Dragon-type move that Charizard uses, but it takes full damage from any Fire or Flying-type move. It might not be the best option considering Azumarill’s range of use, but it’s a worthy candidate to consider because it can use a few more Fairy-type moves than Azumarill can use in combat. The best moves to teach Dachsbun are Dazzling Gleam, Draining Kiss, Play Rough, Misty Terrain, Tera Blast if you use Dacshbun’s Tera form, and Ice Fang.

Our final Pokémon recommendation will be Grimmsnarl, a Dark and Fairy-type Pokémon that appears in Paldea. It will be immune to Fairy-type moves and takes full damage from Fire and Flying-type moves during this battle. We recommend giving it a Fairy-type Tera type before entering this encounter. The best moves to teach Grimmsnarl will be Play Rough, Draining Kiss, Dazzling Gleam, Misty Terrain, Ice Punch, and Spirit Break.

Upon defeating Charizard in a Tera Raid, you will have the chance to catch it. However, you can only catch one Charizard during the Tera Raid battle events.