10 best Roblox space games

From realistic launch simulators to playful ship battles in the sky, Roblox is underestimated when it comes to the number of space titles one can run into on the platform. As this sub-genre seems to be taking off, the quality of these is also seeing a sharp increase. With so many to choose from, here are the space games we believe are truly worth exploring.

10. Rocket Tester

This simulator offers over 50 missiles and probes to send into orbit, each with their own animations you’ll certainly need to watch for yourself. As the game takes full capability of Roblox’s creator tools, this is exclusive to PC owners. If that’s not a problem for you, launch and hover a probe over a planet to begin creating your own station.

9. Space Combat Tycoon

If you’re hunting down a space game with plenty of content, Space Combat Tycoon is filled with intergalactic activities and unique items to collect. Tasked with protecting your new planet, you’ll run into several other players and AI monsters seeking to take over the land. Once these baddies are taken care of, there is a collection of mini-games, like Obbies, giving you the opportunity to earn more money and enhance your station.

8. Galaxy

Although most spaceships titles in Roblox tend to don’t struggle with a decent control scheme, Galaxy is a smooth and easy to play dogfighting title that pits ships of online players against each other. Aside from taking out enemy ships, the thrill here will be to collect rare materials through mining and trading to gain control of a dauntingly massive spacecraft.

7. 3-2-1 Blast Off Simulator

3-2-1 Blast Off Simulator is a more kid-friendly approach in the world of launch simulators. Although you do have to collect resources through various mini-games, the main objective is to simply beat the high-scores of others in the lobby and fly your ship as high as possible. However, the further one may get in the sky, the greater the chance it has to land on a planet full of secret loot.

6. Innovation Inc. Spaceship

The comedic exploration title Innovation Inc. Spaceship sees you and a group of friends maintaining a gigantic ship out in the middle of space. Although, there’s no single objective that needs to be completed, players will roam around to discover wacky aliens, deadly experiments, and plenty of free outfits tucked deep within the craft’s hidden corridors.

5. Starscape

A mix between a life and war simulator, Starscape places you in the shoes of a soldier dreaming of having a peaceful life far beyond the galaxy. To make that dream come true, players will need to fight against enemy spaceships in return for resources and cash. With these rewards, you must then inhabit a new planet and build your first home away from Earth.

4. Build and Survive!

For those simply searching for a thrilling action game set far into the galaxy, Build and Survive! is a futuristic wave-based shooter that may be the perfect fit for you. This light-hearted title pairs you up with players online to take down armies of deadly robots, while you create homes and barriers for protection. There is also a progression system that will keep you playing and upgrading weapons for hours on end.

3. Space Sailors

Space Sailors is another launch simulator that expands upon Roblox’s potential as a whole. Players will begin their piloting careers practicing realistic rocket launches and skydives off the island of Spaceport Resort. Once well-trained, the sky is no longer the limit, as you can land rovers onto planets and drive around new habitats.

2. Project Stardust

As another PC exclusive in Roblox, Project Stardust is a wildly impressive space war simulator that holds ships and maps inspired by popular sci-fi series. From Star Wars’ X-Wing to Halo’s YSS-1000 Sabre, you and a team of online players will head into familiar ships for strategic team deathmatches against a swarm of enemy players.

1. UFO Tycoon

One of the most in-depth tycoon titles in Roblox is surely UFO Tycoon. Although the start of your journey can be a grind, earn enough cash to upgrade your space lab and purchase several types of space vehicles. After finally buying your first UFO, you can then explore the open map and venture into your own friends’ bases and nearby planets.