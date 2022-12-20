The best controller settings for Rocket League

When playing Rocket League, you want to have as much control of your car as possible. Boosting after the ball and combating opponents is something that you will do plenty of, so you need anything to give yourself an edge. Many people love playing the game with a controller. Whether that is with a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox controller doesn’t really matter as long as you are comfortable. Here are our recommendations for the best controller settings in Rocket League.

Best controller settings in Rocket League

Before you get to our recommendations for your camera and controls in Rocket League while using a controller, we definitely recommend using these settings as a starting point and then tweaking it to where you feel the most comfortable. The best way to improve your gameplay is to find areas where you are completely at ease controlling your camera and car.

Camera

Camera Shake – Off The last thing you want is the camera to shake and throw off your perception of where you are in relation to the ball.

Field of View – 110 Increasing your Field of View to the maximum setting will allow you to see more of what is happening on the sides of your car without having to turn your camera.

Distance – 270

Height – 110

Angle – -3

Stiffness – .55

Swivel Speed – 5

Transition Speed – 1

Invert Swivel – Personal preference, but we recommend On

Controls