The 10 best steering wheel controllers, ranked

Driving games require quick reflexes and precision steering, both of which are easier with a steering wheel than with a controller or even a keyboard. That’s why, if you’re serious about your driving games, you probably want to invest in a good steering wheel controller. There are hundreds of options out there to choose from, so it can be overwhelming to know what you’re looking for. To help you out, here are our picks for the ten best steering wheel controllers to help you drift to victory.

The best steering wheel controllers – our top ten picks

Whether you’re taking a casual drive through some tracks in Gran Turismo 7 or playing in one of the competitive modes, having an actual steering wheel in your hands makes a huge difference to how a game plays. It isn’t just racing games, either. Plenty of titles are simply better with a steering wheel. Depending on the platform you’re playing on can dictate what options are available to you, but this list will cover steering wheel controllers for most consoles and PC.

10) Logitech G923

Image via Logitech

Leading off the list is one of the more basic steering wheel controllers on this list. The Logitech G923 doesn’t glide quite as smoothly as other controllers here, but it has a lower price tag than most of the others here. Cheap doesn’t exactly mean simple here, though. There are plenty of features here that can satisfy most racing game enthusiasts. Best of all, this one is compatible with both Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC, making it perfect for those who want to switch between consoles on the fly.

9) Thrustmaster T128

Image via Thrustmaster

Thrustmaster is one of the biggest names in steering wheel controllers, with several entries on this list and even more options available to purchase. The T128 is their entry-level steering wheel controller, with a lower price tag and far fewer features. While it is basic, it provides decent feedback and can serve as a good beginner wheel to help get you into the hobby. You’ll probably need to purchase a couple of add-ons to keep it usable long-term, such as a wheel grip or better pedals, but as an introduction to serious racing, it can serve you well.

8) Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback

Image via Amazon

The TMX Force Feedback is a step up from the T128 but it is still a more stripped-back controller in most ways. The pedals are slim and don’t feel like the most stable things in the world. The wheel has the bare minimum number of buttons and features you’ll need to operate it, so you’ll probably need a keyboard or other controller nearby to use between races. However, it will still work well once you get used to its slightly clunky setup and is expandable if you want to customize it further.

7) Thrustmaster T248

Image via Amazon

Another option for players on a budget is the Thrustmaster T248. It lacks some of the features of other Thrustmaster wheels on this wheel but is still a great option for those that can’t make the complete investment. The T248 has a hybrid force feedback system that keeps the cost down while still offering the smoother motion of a belt system. It won’t win any beauty contests, however, with a build that feels cheaper than it is. Plus, it makes a lot of noise when you’re playing, which can be distracting or even disruptive if you want to play games on stream.

6) Logitech G920 Driving Force

Image via Amazon

This smooth steering wheel controller provides some of the best road feedback you’ll find at this price point. It doesn’t break the bank like some of the direct drive wheels but it will deliver plenty of performance all the same. The only issue is that some of the reviews note that the brakes in some units can stick a bit, so you might need to make some adjustments if you get a set of pedals impacted by this issue.

5) Thrustmaster T300 RS GT

Image via Thrustmaster

This is a top-of-the-line steering wheel controller for PlayStation consoles. It features two metal pedals and a perfectly smooth turn to the wheel, as well as built-in PlayStation buttons so you can operate menus without needing a DualShock controller nearby. It can also be used with your PC, if that is your racing platform of choice. The Thrustmaster T300 lets you immerse yourself in the game of your choice. All that does come at a price, however, which is why this is also in the higher price range for a steering wheel controller.

4) Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

Image via Logitech

If you’re not bothered about picking up a set of pedals for your steering wheel controller, either because you don’t want to use them or you already have some, then the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel is a great wheel-only option to pick up. This is a good Direct Drive motor that provides great tactile feedback to every turn on the road. This is one of the best value-for-money gaming steering wheels you can buy.

3) Thrustmaster T-GT II

Image via Thrustmaster

Belt-driven steering wheels offer smoother turns and better feedback than most controllers without costing as much as direct drive units. The Thrustmaster T-GT II is one of the best belt-driven wheels out there, offering brilliant control and road feedback without breaking the bank. While it is a bit noisy while you’re playing, there are enough features here that you’ll quickly overlook this shortcoming.

2) Fanatec GT DD Pro

Image via Fanatec

This is one of the best Direct Drive steering wheel controllers on the market. Direct Drive refers to how the wheel connects to the internal motor, with this setup offering better control and feedback. This means that the wheel feels more like it is on a real road, providing realistic resistance as you attack those corners. As you’d expect, this comes with a higher price point, so be ready to invest a bit more money in this setup. If you’re serious about your racing games, though, it is worth the investment.

1) Thrustmaster TS-XW Racer

Image via Thrustmaster

If you’re looking for a steering wheel that looks and feels like it came straight from the cockpit of a race car, this is the one for you. This is the best steering wheel controller on the market, with near-perfect replication of the road beneath your car. The standard three-pedal setup means you won’t need to buy any add-ons to play nearly any game out there, plus the cooling system will allow you to play for hours without worrying about overheating.