Best teams for the Great League in Pokémon Go – May 2021

The next season of the Battle League has arrived to Pokémon Go. At the end of May 31, the Great League starts for Season 8 of the game as players prepare to enter the Season of Discovery in the mobile game. From May 31 to June 14, players will be able to use any Pokémon in their roster to compete in the Great League, so long as they do not exceed 1,500 CP. There are hundreds of Pokémon to pick from, and these are some of the best teams we’ve picked out that we believe will serve you exceedingly well in the Great League for Season 8. We’ve also posted a tier list for you to pick some of the best choices for your team.

You only get to have three Pokémon per team, so make sure you’re ready for each fight and plan accordingly. You may want to swap out and try some new teams during the next Pokémon Go Battle Night on June 3 from 6 PM to 11:59 PM in your local time zone.

Nidoqueen (shadow), Medicham, and Azumarill

Nidoqueen rises through the charts as one of the better Pokémon for trainers to consider using for the Great League. The big changes happened right before the Great League was announced for Season 8, and Niantic shared the big Poison-type move changes. Several of them were in Nidoqueen’s kit, so if you have the chance to use a shadow Nidoqueen, we highly recommend. You can use Medicham as your robust Lead Pokémon, and then have Azumarill in reserve as your Closer.

Nidoqueen (shadow) – Poison jab (fast move), earth power, and poison fang

Medicham – Counter (fast move), ice punch, and psychic

Azumarill – Bubble (fast move), ice beam, and hydro pump

Galarian Stunfisk, Altaria, and Venusaur

Galarian Stunfisk regins supreme in the Great League, especially with the rise of Poison-type Pokémon. Galarian Stunfisk is a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon, making it resistant to the Poison-type attacks, and makes it an even more desirable choice moving forward. You can use Altaria as your Lead Pokémon to start it off, and have Venusaur in reserve as the final choice, which is also resistant against any Poison-type surprises your opponent might be using. Altaria is another great choice following its most recent Community Day celebration, giving it access to moonblast.

Galarian Stunfisk – Mud shot, rock slide, and earthquake

Altaria – Dragon breath (fast attack), sky attack, and moonblast

Venusaur – Vine whip (fast move), frenzy plant, and sludge bomb

Bastiodon, Politoed (shadow), and Tropius

Bastiodon continues to be a force no one wants to face against in the Great League. You primarily want to keep it as a Closer Pokémon because of how much defense it has in this category. Unfortunately, it slightly lacks in attack power, so you want to use Politoed in its shadow form to give your team some shield pressure and attack power, alongside Tropius.

Bastiodon – Smack down (fast move), stone edge, and flamethrower

Politoed (shadow) – Mud shot (fast move), earthquake, and weather ball (Water-type)

Tropius – Air slash (fast move), leaf blade, and aerial ace

Swampert (shadow), Skarmory, and Sableye

Swampert is a Pokémon you can use in nearly any league category in Pokémon Go. For the Great League, it’s going to be a powerful ally, and you take advantage of its bulk in these battles by giving it more attack power as a shadow Pokémon. In reserve, you want to use Skarmory and Sableye. Both of these Pokémon are worthwhile choices, placing Sableye in the back and keeping Skarmory at the front or as your Switch option.

Swampert (shadow) – Mud shot (fast move), sludge wave, and hydro cannon

Skarmory – Air slash (fast move), brave bird, and sky attack

Sableye – Shadow claw (fast move), foul play, and shadow sneak

Cresselia, Jellicent, and Froslass

Cresselia will always be a good choice in the Great League. It’s a better Switch choice than it is as a Lead, but it can also serve as a mildly decent Closer Pokémon due to its diverse moveset. If you pair it up alongside Froslass and Jellicent, you should do pretty well to cover several of your bases.