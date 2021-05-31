The Great League tier list in Pokémon Go – Best Pokémon – May 2021

The ball has started to roll for Pokémon Go’s Battle League, and it’s Season 8. The first in the series of competitions will be the Great League, and the meta has changed a bit following the new move changes for this season. Players have discovered what Pokémon are standout choices that everyone should be using, and it looks like a lot more Poison-type Pokémon are about to come into the spotlight. We highly recommend keeping your teams flexible, and potentially throw in a few more Steel-types to counter them.

The first round of battles will take place from May 31 to June 14.

Great league tier list

Lead tier list

The Pokémon in your lead spot will be the first one you use in battle. You want to make sure they’re a bulky option, capable of handling whatever Pokémon type your opponent can throw at you during these battles.

Tier Pokémon S Azumarill, Deoxys (Defense), Driflbim, Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Medicham, Regirock, and Scrafty A Abomasnow (shadow), Alolan Ninetales, Altaria, Diggersby, Lickitung, Mantine, Nidoqueen (shadow), and Politoed B Beedrill (shadow), Galvantula, Magnezone, Pelipper, Talonflame, Tropius, Umbreon, and Wigglytuff C Alolan Marowak, Castform (Rainy), Flygon (shadow), Golbat (shadow), Mandibuzz, Pachirisu, Skarmory, and Venusaur D Bastiodon, Hypno, Lucario, Sealeo (shadow), Sirfetch’d, Slurpuff, Slyveon, and Whiscash

Because your lead Pokémon is the first option in your team, you want to make sure they’re ready for the longhaul and place a good amount of shield pressure against any opponent they face off against. You might want to use a shield on them, but it’s also a good idea to save those for your Switch Pokémon.

Switch tier list

These will be the ideal switch Pokémon. These are normally in your second or third slot, and will be the Pokémon you swap out when using your first or final Pokémon, normally to protect against specific counters for your team.

Tier Pokémon S Cresselia, Froslass, Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Medicham, Mew, Sableye, and Zangoose A Deoxys (defense), Lapras, Machamp (shadow), Meganium, Pelipper, Snorlax, Suicune, and Swampert B Abomasnow, Dewgong, Drifblim, Melmetal, Munchlax, Ninetales (shadow), Primeape, and Sealeo C Dragonair, Dusclops, Electivire, Gardevoir (shadow), Gliscor, Golbat (shadow), Gyarados (shadow), and Poliwrath (shadow) D Alolan Grimer, Articuno, Magmar (shadow), Pinsir (shadow), Skuntank, Toxicroak, Vaporeon, and Zapdos

You want to keep this Pokémon in reserve when your opponent has, or swaps in, with a counter to your lead Pokémon. When that happens, the Pokémon in the Switch slot is ready to go to withstand whatever attacks your opponent has, and they probably need a shield or two to survive.

Closer tier list

The Pokémon in the closer position in your Battle League team will be the final Pokémon you use against your opponent. It needs to be a hybrid of being a bulky Pokémon, but also have enough power to defeat the final choice of your opponent.

Tier Pokémon S Altaria, Bastiodon, Electivire (shadow), Galarian Stunfisk, Hitmontop, Regice, Registeel, and Skarmory A Alomomola, Chansey, Hariyama, Luicolo, Medicham, Raikou, Sableye, and Venusaur (shadow) B Alolan Muk, Alolan Ninetales, Cradily, Ferrothorn, Pachirisu, Quagsire, Umbreon, and Zweilous C Castform (snowy), Empoleon, Forretress, Hypno, Lapras, Steelix, Torkoal, and Uxie D Ho-Oh, Magmortar (shadow), Melmetal, Noctowl, Politoed, Raichu, Snorlax, and Talonflame

The last Pokémon in the closer list will be one that function without the use of any shields. In theory, all of your shields should be saved for your Switch and your Lead Pokémon. Ideally, you want your first Pokémon to use one, or none, with your Switch choice being the one that does the most damage, and operates the best. The downside is that they’re heavily reliant on having a shield or two in reserve.