The best Pokémon teams for the Premier Ultra League in Pokémon Go Battle League Season 8 – June 2021

The Battle League has returned to Pokémon Go with Season 8. With the Great League coming to the end, the Ultra League begins, and alongside it, the Premier Ultra Leagues. You can choose to participate in both of them at the same time, depending on the type of Pokémon you’ve been catching and training to compete against other players.

There are a few differences between the regular Ultra League and the Premier Ultra League. Both leagues require players to only use Pokémon that do not exceed 2,500 CP. In the Premier Ultra League, no mythical or legendary Pokémon are allowed to compete, but XL Pokémon are completely fine. We highly recommend bringing as many XL Pokémon that do not exceed 2,500 CP to every fight. They’re going to be frequently used.

The best Pokémon teams for the Premier Ultra League

Shadow Nidoqueen, Primeape, and Umbreon

A Pokémon not many players expected to be talking about for the Premier Ultra League was Nidoqueen, and the shadow version at that. However, at the start of Season 8, several Poison-type moves were given a buff, and many of them are in Nidoqueen’s moveset. Because of that, she’s a much more serious Pokémon, and is an ideal Lead choice in this competition. To back her up, we’re going to recommend Primeape as the Switch Pokémon, and Umbreon as the robust Closer pick.

Nidoqueen: Poison jab (fast move), earth power, and poison fang

Primeape: Counter (fast move), night slash, and close combat

Umbreon: Snarl (fast move), foul play, and last resort

Pidgeot, shadow Machamp, and Skarmory

Pidgeot also received a buff for Season 8. It’s capable of learning feather dance, a powerful Flying-type move that many trainers have teased in the Great League, and we expect to see it quite a bit in the Ultra League, especially for players who can boost Pidgeot up and have it reach XL levels. To back it up, we’re going to recommend you have shadow Machamp for your Switch Pokémon and then Skarmory for your closer.

Pidgeot: Gust (fast move), brave bird, and feather dance

Shadow Machamp: Counter (fast move), cross chop, and rock slide

Skarmory: Air slash (fast move), brave bird, and sky attack

Galarian Stunfisk, Heracross, and Drifblim

Galarian Stunfisk can be used in nearly any position in Pokémon Go’s battle league. You’re more than likely going to see it as a Lead or Closer choice, but if you wanted to catch an opponent off guard, we highly recommend using it as a Switch Pokémon. To back it up, you’re going to want to use Heracross as a Closer Pokémon, and then Drifblim as your Lead.

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud shot (fast move), rock slide, and earthquake

Heracross: Counter (fast move), close combat, and megahorn

Drifblim: Hex (fast move), icy wind, and shadow ball

Shadow Abomasnow, Dragalge, and shadow Swampert

A shadow Abomasnow is a deadly Pokémon that remains quite bulky, even as a shadow version. While it does lose some defenses, its stamina keeps it going, and it makes it a suitable Lead Pokémon that can deal some heavy damage. For its partners, we’re going to recommend Dragalge, a Dragon and Poison-type that has been rising in the ranks, and then the shadow version of Swampert.

Shadow Abomasnow: Powder snow (fast move), weather ball (Ice-type), and energy ball

Dragalge: Dragon tail (fast move), aqua tail, and outrage

Shadow Swampert: Mud shot (fast move), hydro cannon, and earthquake

Jellicent, Gallade, and Sirfetch’d

Jellicent is a worthwhile Pokémon that you can use as your Lead. It’s quite bulky, and it benefits from having a good amount of shield pressure with its abilities, and charged moves. It’s more of an aggressive lead Pokémon. Next to it, we’re going to recommend you use Gallade as a Switch Pokémon, with a variety of unique attacks in its movesets. For the closer Pokémon, you want to use Sirfetch’d, which is also an aggressive choice.