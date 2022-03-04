Best tires to use in Gran Turismo 7

As detailed as Gran Turismo 7 is, some may not be surprised to find out that even changing the type of tires your car has makes a world of difference in how it performs. Though, there are 12 different tires you have the option of buying, so deciding between which lead may likely lead you down a stressful road. Here’s everything you need to know about each tire type and which is best for your next race.

Comfort, Sports, and Racing tires, explained and which is better

Unless the circuit you’re about to enter has a tire restriction, the best type of tire in GT7 is the Racing type — no matter whether it is hard, medium or soft. Racing tires are known to give the overall best performance and tend to have the most grip of the three. With these, even heavier sport cars will capable of navigating smoothly through sharp turns without sacrificing too much speed.

Unfortunately, Racing Tires will be the last unlocked tire type in the Tuning Shop, so it may be best for some to settle for the next best thing: Sports tires. Like Racing Tires, these will still provide for great handling, but you may need to brake sooner than expected with these, as the grip isn’t as strong.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should you choose hard, medium, or soft tires?

In terms of how much amount of air you should have in your tires, it will completely depend on which types of races you participate it in. Soft tires are known to give you the best possible grip, ultimately making short, narrow courses a breeze for most vehicles. This is especially true for any events or tracks that require a heavy amount of drifting or braking, in general.

Meanwhile, hard tires are best to use in endurance races, as they prioritize durability over grip and control. That may be too big of a trade-off for some, but it is important to note the tires do slowly gain traction the longer you drive. If you still cannot decide what’s best for you, we recommend starting out with medium tires, which lends a nice balance between the two. From there, you should be able to gauge whether you car requires better handling or durability.

Related: How to use Roulette Tickets and what they do in Gran Turismo 7