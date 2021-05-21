Best video game music cover artists on YouTube

Finding some of the best video game music is a great accompaniment to your studying or workouts, and these five cover artists have you covered.

Alex Moukala

Music producer and composer Alex Moukala continues to twist and bend our expectations as he brings banger after banger. His recent funky cover of Hades’ soundtrack brings a groovy beat that makes it impossible to sit still. Whenever he releases a new track, he embraces the original video game tune and brings it to the next level. This month, Moukala brought out a chill lo-fi remix of some of Nier Automata’s most notable songs that you could easily study with. He also analyzes popular video game tunes and makes strange takes on them too with a Mario Kart version of Bloodborne’s “Gehrman, the First Hunter” just as an example.

FamilyJules

FamilyJules delivers outstanding metal takes on your favorite video game soundtracks with every video. He has amazing skills with the guitar after a decade of covering both the latest VGM songs and the classics. While his tracks have a metal edge to them, his compositions are sublime. One example would be his cover of “Fodlan Winds” from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, in which he breaks the metal action with a smooth acoustic guitar solo and then dives back into the rocking melody. Make a playlist of his tracks, plan a workout, and you’ll thank us later.

Insaneintherainmusic

While Alex Moukala and FamilyJules provide funk and metal iterations of beloved compositions, Insaneintherainmusic delivers a jazzy take. He brings the perfect balance between staying true to the original song and adding his own delightful flair to the track. His style is whimsical in nature and will bring a smile to your face. In addition, his brass and piano solos are truly exciting as he takes you on an unexpected journey into musical bliss. He often collaborates with other talented musicians, like FamilyJules, and has a wide selection of instruments to choose from, so his music never gets stale.

Tee Lopes

While we wish he was more active on YouTube, Tee Lopes is simply one of the best on the platform when it comes to video game music covers. In fact, he is so talented that he is the composer of the much-beloved Sonic Mania soundtrack. What he is so good at is bringing back old-school tracks from the 8-bit and 16-bit era into a new age with uplifting beats and instruments. His version of “Corneria” alongside Andy Gillion is exciting and brings the gusto that is required of the track with some amazing percussion and guitar work. You also have to listen to his funky ’90s edition of Animal Crossing’s “K.K. Crusin'” that he performed with Funk Fiction. He brings that same attention and energy to every track he’s worked on so far.

Lacey Johnson

Last, but not least is Lacey Johnson, who is criminally under viewed for the music she outputs almost every two weeks. She offers a unique sound with the keytar and provides some punk rock flair to many video game tracks. If you’re a Persona fan, she has you covered too with some stellar versions of “Reach Out To The Truth,” “Time To Make History,” and “You Are Stronger,” among others. You’ll love her takes on these memorable songs with solid vocals, awesome keytar solos, and rocking instrumentals.