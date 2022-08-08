Guilty Gear Strive brings back Bridget for Season 2, passes 1 million units shipped

Guilty Gear Strive is one of the best anime-inspired games out there, with all sorts of whacky characters and attacks in its roster. One of those hasn’t been seen for a very, very long time, but she’s back now.

Bridget first appeared in Guilty Gear XX back in 2002. Now, as of the time of this writing, she’s playable in Guilty Gear Strive as the first DLC character of Season 2. She still fights with a yo-yo and her teddy bear Roger, but her story is quite different this time around. It involves transitioning into being a woman, with other characters supporting her along the way. Of course, as you can see in the new playable character #1 trailer, the game’s high-octane, anime-style fights remain unchanged.

Bridget’s debut comes on the heels of some other big Guilty Gear news. Strive has “surpassed one million units shipped worldwide,” a first for the series. Developer Arc System Works broke the news on Twitter, thanking fans and including another piece of Bridget art. Guilty Gear Strive got off to a great start when it launched last year, and it’s maintained that momentum ever since. The studio currently has no plans to bring the game to Xbox, but we could see those numbers go even higher if that changes in the future.

Thank you all for your support!#GuiltyGearStrive pic.twitter.com/WUP0sYRRll — ArcSystemWorks (@ArcSystemWorksU) August 8, 2022

Bridget is the first of four Season 2 characters coming to Guilty Gear Strive. Another is due by the end of the year, and two more will arrive in 2023. Next year’s fighters will also bring new stages to the game. The game already saw one season pass to completion, bringing five additional fighters to the game. These included newcomer Goldlewis Dickinson and veteran Jack-O. Meanwhile, modders have added new characters of their own to the game on PC. We’ve seen the likes of Dragon Ball Z’s Goku join the modded roster, which is quite fitting since Arc System Works also developed Dragon Ball FighterZ.