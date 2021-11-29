Best Void Gauntlet build in New World

The Void Gauntlet is an Intelligence and Focus weapon you can use in New World. If you’ve been struggling to find a suitable off-hand weapon for your Life Staff, the Void Gauntlet is a suitable option for you to consider using, especially if you want to increase your damage. In this guide, we will detail to you the best Void Gauntlet build you can make in New World.

Best Void Gauntlet build

You have two trees to pick from in Void Gauntlet: Annihilation and Decay. Annihilation converts your Void Gauntlet into a sword, capable of slashing through enemies and holding them down, decreasing their damage and increasing your cooldowns. On the flipside, Decay is a ranged attack where you’ll be hurling lobs of destructive power at your foes or using it to enhance your allies and heal them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Annihilation

Void Blade: Summon a blade of Void energy that converts your basic attacks to melee. Tap Basic Attack to perform a quick slash that deals 100% weapon damage or hold to perform a thurst attack that deals 150% weapon damage. Both attacks inflict Disintegrate on successful hits, dealing 5% weapon damage per second and reducing damage absorption by 5% for 8 seconds. Stacks up to three times, and lasts for 15 seconds.

Petrifying Scream: Unleash a Void-infused scream, dealing 100% weapo ndamage, staggering and inflicting Root to enemies 5 meters in front of you. Disables enemy movement for 2 seconds.

Oblivion: Summon a circular rift of Void energy at your feet that deals 30% weapon damage per sercond to enemies and grants Empower to self and friendlies, increasing damage by 20%. 5 meter raidus that lasts for six seconds.

Recommended active abilities: When selecting the abilities, you want to go with Void Blade as the big one. This one will enable you to do quite a bit of damage to most of the targets you fight against, coupled with Oblivion, especially during most melee encounters.

Recommended passive abilities: You’ll want to enhance your Void Blade as much as possible, such as selecting the Fortified Blade and Vicious Void abilities, along with the Keen Confidence and Forsaken Pact. You can also benefit from grabbing Withering Oblivion, Invigorating Oblivion, Empowering Proximity, and Refreshing Frailty.

Decay

Orb of Decay: Fire an unblockable orb that passes through enemies, deals 100% weapon damage and inflicts Disintgrate, dealing 5% weapon damage per second and reducing damage absorption by 5% for eight seconds, stacking up to three times. At max range, it transforms into a healing orb and returns, healing friendlies for 20% weapon damage per second for five seconds. Healing scales exclusively with Focus.

Baleful Tether: Fires a projectile that tethers you to an enemy, Weakning it and Empowering you by 4% per second, to a maximum fo 20%. The tether ends if the target moves beyond 15 meters, lasting for 10 seconds.

Essence Rupture: Fires a projectile that inflicts Essence Rupture for 10 seconds, healing anyone that hits the target for 20% of the damage done. Does not apply to damage over time.

Recommended active abilities: The primary helpful ability for the Void Gauntlet is the Orb of Decay, giving you the chance to damage your foes and potentially heal your allies. However, some players prefer to use the Baleful Tether when you’re able to keep specific enemies close to you or Essence Rupture if you can focus your fire on a particular target.

Recommended passive abilities: You might not want to grab as many passive abilities from the Decay tree, but there are several helpful ones you may want to consider. Draining Orb is good if you can hit multiple targets. Slowing Orb can limit the movement of escaping foes. Radiant Efficiency is helpful but goes away during longer encounters. You also have Leeching Bolts, Extended Suffering, or Detonating Orb.

When using the Void Gauntlet, you have to be careful to keep your enemies close. While it does have a ranged ability, this weapon is far more devastating as a close-range magical weapon, and it’s no replacement for the Life Staff if you want to keep your party alive. But it does enable you to switch between the two weapons and deal much more damage than you would with the Life Staff alone.