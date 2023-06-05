Cuphead – All Weapons & Enemy Damage Amounts

Getting the right weapons in Cuphead can be the difference between success and major defeat. Additionally, all weapons have different perks and stats. Unfortunately, it isn’t always clear how much damage these weapons can do when used in battles.

Below is a guide complied from information shared on Reddit to help players understand the damage counts for each weapon, and how effective different abilities and attributes can be in combat.

Weapons And Damage It Does To Enemies

Axe parry

Damage: 16

Charge (max / uncharged)

This attack looks like a wave of Fire shooting at the enemy. You will be able to fire a light damage projectile when you release the button before the charge gets completed.

Damage: 52 / 6

DPS: 40.00 or 37.5 / 22.5

In-Game Description: “Hold attack to increase damage. No rapid fire, so precision is key.”

Charge EX

Damage: 27

EX – Radial Barrage: It will Release a big area of effect burst which will damage the boss a lot, but it is short range.

Chaser

The Chaser will inflict half of the damage in comparison to the Peashooter, by releasing slow, small projectiles of stars which are green in color. These will hit their nearby targets, no matter which direction you are firing them in. It is best to use when you want to play the game while dodging and don’t need to worry about the time that it will take to defeat the boss.

Damage: 2.6

DPS: 15.6

EX – Chaos Orbit: This creates a protective circle of bigger stars around the player as a shield, which protects from the other Minions

In Game Description: “Long range with below-average damage. No aiming required.”

Lobber

This is a purple colored ball that has got a little of bounce in it, which goes up when fired but bounces back until it has its bounce and then bursts. The only drawback is that it has less range, But best use against those bosses who don’t move.

Damage: 11.6

DPS: 33.14

In-Game Description: “Medium range and good damage with a slower rate of fire.”

Lobber EX

Damage: 28

EX – Kablooey: The Purple Sphere gets big and has a larger area of effect while keeping the same gravity.

Mini Plane Bullet

This weapon uses plan bullets to do small amounts of damage using a large number of projectiles. It has has low damage, but is the best weapon to unlock the Bravo Zulu P-26 achievement.

Damage: 2

DPS: 20

Peashooter

This one shoots light blue colored bullets, it is the standard weapon given to players. It travels in a straight line.

Damage: 4

DPS: 30

Peashooter EX

Damage: 8.33 per hit, maximum 25

DPS: 30

EX – Mega Blast: It is a perfect blast mode of the pea, where a heavy damage blast can be shoot in your preferred direction.

Plane Bomb

It attacks with a normal bomb, that will attack a bit in the downward direction and has a good area of damage. It is best to use when you don’t want to be in a single position.

Damage: 11.5

DPS: 37.3

Plane Bomb EX

EX – Magnet Mine/Missile: It Fires a set of magnets that hit nearby enemies and then explode. It is best used when you want to clear a section filled with the enemies.

Damage: 6 per hit, maximum 54

DPS: 37.3

Plane bullet

It shoots bullets like a Peashooter with a higher velocity and a good amount of damage

Damage: 4

DPS: 40

Plane Bullet EX

Damage: 15 per hit

DPS: 40

EX – Chomper Missile: When your one card is completely up you can use this chomper missile. It starts slow but then catches speed and chomps all that comes in his way. A best one to use against bosses.

Plane Super Bomb

It completely transforms your character into a giant bomb and slows down the movement speed, while disabling other attacks. When the player hits the target, it has a huge area of effect on the enemy. Players will need to avoid touching anything prematurely to avoid accidental detonation.

Damage: 152

DPS: 40

Roundabout

It is a turquoise colored unclosed ring that acts like a Boomerang. It travels for a distance when fired and then returns back with a higher velocity. It is used best when you want your back to be protected. Best to use when there are two bosses who attack from both the sides of the screens or when a boss follows you a lot.

Damage: 8.5

DPS: 31.875

In-Game Description: “Great coverage with average damage. Aim backward for maximum range.”

Roundabout EX

Damage: 5 per hit, maximum 35

DPS: 31.875

EX – Jumbo Rebound: This lets you launch a total of 8 bigger, thicker rings that keep coming back to the player until all the 8 rings have been used, or any one of them touches the player.

Spread

The best gun for heavy damage but for a shorter range. It looks like a red spiky arrow and works best when you get up close to your enemy and there are many minions on the screen coming from different directions.

Damage: 6.2

DPS: 41.33

In-Game Description: “Short-range with great damage — if you can keep close to your target.”

Spread EX

Damage: 5 per shot

DPS: 41.33

EX – Eight Way: Fires 8 spiky arrows in a wide radius. These projectiles are slower and are best to use against bosses like Psycarrot, Goopy’s Tombstone, and Beppi’s Balloon and Carousel.

Super Art 1 (Energy Beam)

The Super Art 1 pauses for a while, and then the players can fire a heavy beam of light at the enemy.

Damage: 87

Super Art 3 (Giant Ghost)

You will be able to summon a Ghost which will constantly spin and deal heavy damage to your enemy. Players will be able to control both their character and the ghost, but it becomes more difficult to steer them.

Damage: 4 per hit, maximum 112

That’s all for this guide on All Best Weapons in Cuphead. Stay tuned for more updates. Till then do refer to our Cuphead Wiki for more vital and interesting details on Cuphead.