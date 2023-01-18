The best Xbox Series X/S couch co-op games

Looking for some great couch co-op games to play on your Xbox Series X or Series S? Look no further—we have assembled a list of the best Xbox Series X/S games that lets you play with a friend or more via local co-op. We understand that preferences vary, so we did not rank these games in any particular order. Simply feel free to choose the game that will give you hours of enjoyment.

What are the best couch co-op games on Xbox Series X/S?

A Way Out

Hazelight Studios’ A Way Out requires intense cooperation and trust between two players. You play as two people planning to escape jail and stay away from it while police chase after you. There are many things to do here, including fun mini-games. The game emphasizes storytelling, so expect to see many cutscenes — even when the players are separated from each other at certain times.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

This racing game is wacky enough to fill your game nights with a lot of fun. You can play as the game’s titular Bandicoot or any of his frenemies and race against one another in different race tracks. Pick up items and use them to gain an advantage or slow down those who are ahead of you. It’s a wild racing game that anyone will enjoy.

Cuphead

Featuring a distinct art style and notorious difficulty settings, Cuphead could be the best couch co-op game for you if you like side-scrolling action. You and a friend play as the titular Cuphead and his companion Mugman as you fight against enemies across several levels.

Dirt 5

Dirt 5 is one of the few racing games still offering split-screen modes for local couch co-op. The finest of the Dirt series of games lets you sit behind the wheel of some of the best vehicles and race around the world on different race tracks. You’ll drive across varying terrain, including ice, sand, and gravel, as you make your way to the finish line.

Divinity Original Sin 2

DOS2 is an RPG that immerses you in a deep narrative. You can play as characters with their own agendas, or even create your own character from scratch. You and your friends can then decide to go together or go your separate ways and only join one another in key parts of the game. It’s an RPG that offers you a lot of freedom to do what you want.

Gears 5

Gears 5 is a fast-paced third-person action shooter that won’t let you take breaks unless you hit pause. You and up to 2 friends go up against hordes of Swarm enemies in a local couch co-op. Shoot them with your guns or hack them with chainsaw bayonets—it’s all up to you.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

The Master Chief Collection lets you and some friends enjoy the entire Halo main storyline in one package. It also lets you engage one another in the series’ legendary multiplayer modes, where you can shoot at each other up close or simply snipe your way to victory.

Human: Fall Flat

While Human: Fall Flat wasn’t originally released for the Xbox Series X/S, it has been ported to the consoles so that more players can enjoy its playstyle and design. Players will take control of wobbly human-like things to solve puzzles, go through unique worlds, and reach the exit. The premise is quite simple but will require players to practice their skills to win.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two puts two players in the shoes of a married couple who, in addition to their looming divorce, were mysteriously transformed into small toys. The journey to return to normal can’t be done alone; however, both must work together to succeed in their quest. Will they emerge victorious? Or will their crumbling marriage prevent them from returning to normal? You have to play to find out.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga is the best Lego game from developer Traveller’s Tales. It takes all nine Star Wars films, transforms everything into Lego versions, and even includes a few parodies to amuse you. Designed for co-op play, The Skywalker Saga will give you hours of fun playing as different characters, riding different vehicles, and just trying out everything you can in the game.

Minecraft

Mojang’s sandbox masterpiece can be played solo, but it’s even more enjoyable when played with friends in a local co-op. You get to explore worlds together, hunt for materials, build things, etc. As a plus, you can compete in doing many things within the comforts of split-screen gaming. Moreover, you can simply hang out in the game if you don’t want to slay enemies.

MultiVersus

The Xbox alternative to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros., MultiVersus, is a great fighting game to include in your library. It lets you engage in 1v1 or 2v2 brawls using popular characters like Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Batman, Rick and Morty, and even Gizmo from Gremlins. It’s fun, fresh, and can give you hours of fast-paced fighting.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat!

Overcooked! All You Can Eat! lets you enjoy the chaotic and stressful but fun mechanics of both Overcooked! Games. Here, you and up to 3 friends will need to work in the kitchen to quickly whip up varying dishes within a set period of time. Adding to the mayhem are level challenges that could change the way you play—like an earthquake diving the kitchen in half. It’s chaotic but very fun!

Portal 2

This masterpiece lets you enjoy the wonders of Portal and Portal 2’s single-player mode but in two players. You and a friend play as two testing robots who need to work together to solve puzzles and overcome the challenges placed by GlaDOS. It’s clever, witty, and humorous. This game is great when played solo but even better when played with a friend. It’s a must-have for anyone wanting couch co-op on their Xbox.

Rocket League

Rocket League is a fun and unique title combining ball games and car racing. Here, you drive your car as you play football with other players. The game is fast-paced, and the skill ceiling is high, meaning you’ll need to keep practicing your skills to improve. The game also has other modes, including a basketball mode.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley might be the perfect couch co-op game for those who love the slow pace of farming sims. This highly-acclaimed indie lets you and up to three friends build your own farm, cultivate crops, go on adventures, and interact with charming characters. It’s a great way to hang out with one another while doing something fun.

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 is a beat-em-up that features the same principles its predecessors had but adds a few things like improved graphics. Choose who you want to play as from several characters, each of them having different attributes affecting your playstyle. This is perfect for those who want to enjoy the simplicity and fun of local couch co-op the way the series’ makers want it.

The Quarry

This game lets up to eight people play as camp counselors who are placed in life-or-death situations the night before Summer camp ends. The choices you make in this game will determine who gets to go home or not. While the game isn’t split-screen, it is couch co-op, technically.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off of the Borderlands series, combines shooting, adventure, fantasy, and RPG themes to create a different experience. You can create custom characters, complete quests, collect procedurally generated loot, and go on a journey in a world D&D fans will surely like. While this is not for everyone, it’s a fun game that anyone can like.

Unravel Two

Unravel Two is a great way to introduce others to the wonderful world of video games. You and a friend play as two creatures made of yarn. Interestingly, the two are connected by a thread of yarn as well. You’ll need to work together to solve puzzles, traverse dangerous landscapes, and bring light to dark lands.

And there you have it: this is our list of the best couch co-op games for the Xbox Series X/S. We understand that there are many great games out there, but these are the ones we would recommend to those who are looking for something fun to play with friends at home. If you have any suggestions, do leave your comments below. Have fun playing!