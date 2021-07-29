Best Wide Receivers in Madden 22

We’ve made it to football season, as the dawn of the next year in the NFL has finally arrived. And considering we have made it to the start of the year, it’s only natural to look at the ratings in Madden 22. Madden 22 ratings are a big deal, as both football fans and the players themselves are always curious about how EA Sports views them and their value.

We know some of the ratings of players from throughout the league, so let’s take a look at which players are the highest-rated among wide receivers.

EA Sports began the ratings releases with the wide outs on July 26, and one man did make it to the illustrious ’99 Club.’ Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is not only the highest-rated player in the game among those who play his position, but he also will start 2021 as the only receiver to get a 99 OVR figure from the Madden 22 team.

As for the other names, here’s a look at the top 10 wide receivers in Madden 22:

Packers WR Davante Adams (99 OVR) Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (98 OVR) Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (98 OVR) Bills WR Stefon Diggs (97 OVR) Titans WR Julio Jones (95 OVR) Saints WR Michael Thomas (94 OVR) Chargers WR Keenan Allen (93 OVR) Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (92 OVR) Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (91 OVR) Bears WR Allen Robinson (90 OVR)

Adams may be the highest-rated among his position, but that doesn’t mean he received the highest Speed rating. The third player on the list above, Chiefs wide out Tyreek Hill, was the only receiver (as of July 29) to get a 99 rating at that specific attribute. Jaylen Waddle (97), Kadarius Toney (93), Elijah Moore (92), and Ja’Marr Chase (92) round out the top five in that specific category.