Best Xbox party games for the holidays

Xbox is home to a menagerie of great party games. From dancing to trivia, there is something for everyone during the holiday season. And if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, there are two games from this list you can check out right now.

Gang Beasts

Image via Boneloaf

Available on Xbox Game Pass, Gang Beasts is a hilarious party game that has you trying to throw your friends off the arena in high-intensity situations. Playing as gelatinous creatures, you’ll fumble around grabbing and punching your friends for supremacy while on top of dangerous locations like scaffolding, traffic, or a blimp. It’s fairly easy to pick up and play, and with the whacky physics, you’ll surely laugh together at this slapstick experience.

Golf with Your Friends

Image via Team17

Also on Xbox Game Pass, Golf with Your Friends is a whacky mini-golf multiplayer game set in several charming locations. The impeccable controls are just what you’d expect from a premium sports title, and to tip the scales, you can add the ability to bounce the golf ball to overcome longer distances. Each course is cleverly designed to incorporate both the traditional and less-than-familiar styles of gameplay while delivering twists and turns along the way.

The Jackbox Party Packs

Image via Jackbox Games

If you want a variety of games to play in one package, each Jackbox Party Pack is well worth a purchase. Using your phone as the controller, you can answer bizarre trivia in Trivia Murder Party, give a rousing, but funny PowerPoint presentation with Talking Points, and fool your friend or family member with a lie to get points in Fibbage. There’s even a dating game called Monster Seeking Monster. The Chicago-based Jackbox Games constantly refreshes the formula of traditional board games like Pictionary and trivia that you’d play at every holiday party, and makes them exciting again. We’d recommend the latest Jackbox Party Pack.

Just Dance 2022

Image via Ubisoft

The latest iteration of the hit dancing franchise Just Dance 2022 kills it this year with a fantastic song list, memorable choreography, and vibrant graphics fit for a music video. Ubisoft nailed it this year as Just Dance 2022 includes fun songs like “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” by Todrick Hall, “Girl Like Me” by the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira, and “Mood” by 24kGoldn Ft. iann dior. There are a lot of familiar tracks and some lesser-known songs that may have a place on your Spotify playlist like “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr (Daði & Gagnamagnið). Another positive is that you can play with your phone with the use of an app, making it easy to get four friends or family members on their feet.

Rayman Legends

Image via Ubisoft

Lastly, is Rayman Legends. This 2D platformer, that can be played by up to four players, is a blast with friends as you jump across its imaginative levels and worlds. The developer constantly plays with your expectations, even adding a stealth section within a few of its levels. In addition, the art style is vibrant and will likely be appealing to the young ones in your family get-togethers. It’s a beautifully designed game that deserves way more love than it gets. It also has a completely different mode, which features an exciting take on soccer.