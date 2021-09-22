Just Dance 2022 – full song list

Just Dance 2022 is energizing fans around the world with a completely new song list of 40 tracks. Ranging from Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls)” to Todrick Hall’s feisty “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” there seems to be something for everyone. Here are all the songs we know are in Just Dance 2022.

Releasing this November, Just Dance 2022 will include the following tracks for your enjoyment:

“Believer” by Imagine Dragons

“Level Up” by Ciara

“Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé

“China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, and Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” by Katy Perry

“Funk” by Meghan Trainor

“Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake

“Sua Cara” by Major Lazer (Feat. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar)

“You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester

“Buttons” by Pussycat Dolls

“Chandelier” by Sia

“Poster Girl” by Zara Larsson

“Chacarron” by El Chombo

“Flash Pose” by Pabllo Vittar ft. Charlie XCX

“Girl Like Me” by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira

“BOOMBAYAH” by BLACKPINK

At the time of writing, we don’t have the full song list but we will update this post when we hear official word from Just Dance 2022’s publisher Ubisoft. What we do know is that Just Dance 2022 will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Google Stadia.