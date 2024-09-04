Bladers Rebirth Codes (September 2024)

Bladers Rebirth is the kind of game that lets you create your own Beyblades and use them in battles against other players. This game can help you fulfill your childhood dream of becoming a Beyblade champion. However, acquiring items in the game can often be a big challenge, as some resources are not easy to come by. To help you out, we’re going to share some Bladers Rebirth codes that you can use to unlock some items for free.

Recommended Videos

Bladers Rebirth Codes List

Source: Roblox

LABORDAY : Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours (New)

: Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours (New) UPDATE5 : Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours

: Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours VOLCANO : 35 Spirit Spins

: 35 Spirit Spins HPBDMarsThePlanet : 10 Spirit Spins

: 10 Spirit Spins 80K : 120 minutes of Double EXP

: 120 minutes of Double EXP BEY24 : 120 minutes of Double EXP

: 120 minutes of Double EXP DELLANCEBESTDEV : 3 Spirit Spins

: 3 Spirit Spins REBIRTH2 : Hour of 2x EXP

: Hour of 2x EXP FIREWORKS : Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours

: Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours 20MILLION : 5k Tickets

: 5k Tickets REBIRTHXP : 1 hour of 2x EXP

: 1 hour of 2x EXP 10KPLAYERS : 10 Spirit Spins

: 10 Spirit Spins DELLANCEBESTDEV : 10 Spirit Spins

: 10 Spirit Spins MACROINGISBANNED : Millionaire title and 1M Money

: Millionaire title and 1M Money 50KMEMBERS : 1 hour of 2x EXP

: 1 hour of 2x EXP ODYSSEYSPONSOR : 1k Battle Tower Tickets

: 1k Battle Tower Tickets 10MILESTONE : 10 Spirit Spins

: 10 Spirit Spins 10MVISITS : 60 minutes of double EXP

: 60 minutes of double EXP SOWWY : 3 Spirit Spins

: 3 Spirit Spins SUMMER24 : 60 minutes of double EXP

: 60 minutes of double EXP ODYSSEYTOWER : Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours

: Grants 2x EXP for 2 hours DELAYEDUPDATE : 3 Spirit Spins

: 3 Spirit Spins RANKEDUPDATE!: 60 minutes of double EXP

How To Redeem Bladers Rebirth Codes?

To redeem codes in Bladers Rebirth, follow these steps.

Open Roblox and launch Bladers Rebirth.

In the main menu, click on the Codes button. This can be found in the top-right corner.

Enter a code from the list above.

Click on the submit button.

Wait for the rewards to unlock.

Source: Roblox via Gamepur

How To Get More Bladers Rebirth Codes?

The best way to get more codes is to check here once in a while, as we constantly update our guides with new codes whenever they appear. You can also join the game’s Discord server, as the community members occasionally share new codes there. This way, you won’t have to worry about missing out on free rewards.

Why Are Bladers Rebirth Codes Not Working?

If a Bladers Rebirth code is not working, then it may be because it has expired. Codes either last for a few weeks or a month, so you need to use them as soon as they appear in front of you. Another reason why the code may not be working is a typing error. So, make sure to renter the code carefully this time to see if that solves the problem.

What Is Bladers Rebirth All About?

Bladers Rebirth is set in the world of Beyblade, and you can create your own Beyblades. You can choose from a range of parts, and the Beyblade you create can be later used in battles. As you progress through the game and level up, you unlock new abilities and parts.

I also recommend checking our Bladers Rebirth codes to get more rewards in the game.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy