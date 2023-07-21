Boxing Friends Simulator Codes (July 2023)

Engaging in boxing matches against other players is a thrilling activity that players can indulge in Boxing Friends Simulator. You can train rigorously to boost your character’s attributes and become the best boxer. As the game progresses, the opponents’ level will improve, demanding better skills from you. Additionally, there are special skills that you can unlock through the rebirthing process. These skills are perks that will help you turn the tide of a match in clutch situations.

As hard and rigorous as the game can be, codes that grant free rewards when redeemed are available. These can offer various in-game items such as Biceps, Kuncles and Rubies, ultimately making progression easier.

Boxing Friends Simulator codes (Working)

These are the active codes for the game.

SEASON – Claim 200 Biceps

Claim 200 Biceps HAUNTED – Claim 10 Knuckles

Claim 10 Knuckles PASSCOD3 – Claim 3 Knuckles and 25 Rubies

Boxing Friends Simulator codes (Expired)

As of now, there are no expired codes for the game. However, once new codes surface, we will update the article.

How to redeem codes in Boxing Friends Simulator?

To redeem codes in Boxing Friends Simulator, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Shop icon at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Click on the Gift icon to open the codes box.

to open the codes box. Enter the code in the box that appears and click on Redeem.

