Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies: What Does Kino Der Toten Mean

Ever since World at War, Zombies Mode has been a beloved staple of the Call of Duty franchise. One of the most popular iterations came in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, which received several map pack DLCs, including the Kino Der Toten map.

However, some fans have trouble understanding each map’s name. Kino Der Toten is a great example of this because it’s similar to another map from the series, but most people don’t know what it means and question while dashing around killing zombies. This guide explains what Kino Der Toten means in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and dives into how players encounter and interact with it.

What does Kino Der Toten Mean in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Zombies Mode, and in real life, Kino Der Toten means “Cinema/theatre of the dead” in German. This is the name of the fifth map expansion for Zombies Mode in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. It’s set in an abandoned theatre and forms part of the overarching Zombies Mode storyline, hence the name.

The map is one of the most iconic in the Black Ops set of games because it was one of the earliest players could get into in Zombies Mode. Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: Black Ops only have one game between them, so this map was actually part of what was only the second game to have Zombies Mode in it.

A fractured portion of Kino Der Toten can be found in the Revelations map, which came to the game much later as a DLC map. The easter eggs keep players coming back to Kino Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, though. There are many to unlock, and most require groups of players to work together to solve them.

These easter eggs are what kept players glued to the game when it was first released. This set the standard for future Zombies Modes, which were even more packed with easter eggs. However, it looks like Kino Der Toten is locked squarely within Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 for now.