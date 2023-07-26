Blood Of The Dead Spoon Guide – Black Ops 4 Zombies

Blood of the Dead – Black Ops 4’s reimagining of Mob of the Dead – features one of the more convoluted Easter Eggs in a series that’s renowned for complicated secrets. Finding the Spoon is only one part of a much bigger puzzle, but it does have a sweet-but-optional payoff for anyone who toughs their way through it.

There are some prerequisites to even making it this far, so be ready to do a good amount of legwork before being able to get into the thick of it. There are three major obstacles blocking the way but sorting them through them is quite easy if you have all the information ahead of time.

How to get the Spoon in Blood of the Dead Black Ops 4 Zombies

Image via Activision.

Spectral Shield Keypad Puzzle Guide – Blood of the Dead

You’ll need both the Spectral Shield and Hell’s Retriever before going on the hunt for the coveted kitchen utensil. If you’ve already activated the Pack-A-Punch then you’ll have the shield, but follow along with our guide for Hell’s Retriever if you haven’t already…retrieved it. When you’ve got both items, sprint over to the Warden’s Office.

Go to the side of the room that’s the farthest away from the broken window. Here, pull out the Spectral Shield and press your aiming button while looking at the pillar in the center of the room.

There will be an important trio of ghostly numbers that read near-to-far, and you’ll need to keep them straight in your head for the next step.

Screengrab via r/BlackOps4.

Next, head to the Citadel Tunnels and shoot your Spectral Shield blast at the Number Pad. If you don’t have any charge, you’ll need to collect some zombie souls with the draining attack. Each soul will be confirmed by an avatar floating away above their head.

You can now input the three numbers in order by interacting with each individual slot. Remember that they go near-to-far, so let’s say the number on the closest pillar was 7, then start with that and go down the line.

Using Hell’s Retriever to collect the Spoon – Black Ops 4 Zombies guide

This will cause the elevator to drop down. Make your way out to the Docks on the Northeast side of the map and look for the Voltmeter (the little machine that says VOLT in big red letters) and hit that with a blast from your shield as well. The crane will come to life and bring a net full of junk with it.

When the crane has finished moving, throw your Hell’s Retriever at the skeleton caught inside the fishing net. This will cause the Spoon to fall on top of the wooden crate. Once you’ve picked it up, it’s yours to keep for the rest of the Blood of the Dead playthrough.

As we said, this is only one part of a much bigger web of Easter Eggs. If you want that cool (optional) reward that we mentioned before, check out our guide on how to transform the Spoon into the deadly Golden Spork.