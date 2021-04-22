Call of Duty: Warzone Nuke Event Part 2 – start time, details

Now that the Verdansk map has been nuked in Call of Duty: Warzone, players are wondering what is going to happen next. There is actually a second part to this event, and it will be taking place later today.

After slowly become invaded with zombies, some military eggheads clearly decided the only sensible course of action was to drop a nuke on Verdansk, and players were able to play a limited time mission that involved trying to escape a horde of zombies and ex-filtrate from the island before the nuke hit.

The second part of the event will be arrive on April 22 at the below times:

US East: 3pm (EDT)

US West: 12pm (PDT)

UK: 8pm (BST)

Europe: 9pm (CEST)

A teaser site is currently up and running called Rebirth From The Ashes, and it appears to be hinting heavily at a number of important things. Going to the website, listening to the audio messages, and then inputting a range of different codes will show you some interesting shots of the new map that is arriving in the game soon.

You will also be able to see some of the upcoming weapons, and what appear to be important landmarks that will be on the map.

AIR

BLACK GHOSTS

CONTAINED

CROWD

DETECT

EXECUTE

HEAL

HUNGER

LOCKED DOORS

SEED

WEAPON

During the first part of the event, many people had difficulty getting into the game to experience it firsthand, so be prepared for similar issues to arise today. Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do to resolve these problems, as they are caused by the sheer number of people flooding the servers.