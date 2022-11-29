Can you bulk release Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

With how many Pokémon you will gather up and catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to manage the space available in your boxes. If you have a lot of unwanted Pokémon that are either duplicates or underpowered, you might as well clear them out to make room for something potentially better. While releasing Pokémon one by one is easy enough, it can slow and cumbersome. With that in mind, can you bulk release Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you mass release Pokémon in Pokémon Scaelet and Violet?

Unfortunately, at least as of this writing, you can not release Pokémon in bulk in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to let multiple Pokémon go at once, you will need to select them one by one and let them go. Unless a future update implements a way to select multiple Pokémon while you manage your boxes, this slow and drawn out process will remain the only way to get rid of them.

It is a bit of an odd thing to not include, considering that you can select multiple Pokémon and move them between boxes, but there is no way to let them go all at once. Only one at a time can be removed, causing a bit of a headache if you catch multiple of the same Pokémon trying to get the best natures or you have been breeding a lot of baby Pokémon.

While you can’t release multiple Pokémon at one time in Scarlet and Violet, you could potentially do that when Pokémon Home services are integrated. Of course, the app will not be compatible with the game until months after launch, so that’s not necessarily a great alternative at this time.