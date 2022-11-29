Do bigger Pokémon have better stats in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

A Pokémon’s physical features could factor greatly into whether or not they stay in your party. Not only their typing and abilities, but their underlying stats will decide whether or not they stay in your party. As you travel the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will notice that many of the same Pokémon may roam in groups and be different sizes. Do these bigger Pokémon have better stats than the others?

Related: How do Tera Types work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Do larger Pokémon have better stats in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

From our experience, we have not noticed any significant difference in Pokémon size relating to their stats. When you see a group of Pokémon walking around in the wild, the larger one may be a higher level than the others, but whether or not its stats outrank the others has more to do with the RNG at play when deciding their IVs and natures. If you catch a larger Pokémon in a group and it has amazing stats, you got lucky with that particular catch rather than that being set-up for you to succeed.

The only time that larger Pokémon are naturally always stronger than normal is when you face one of the game’s mammothian Titan Pokémon. Of course, these are tied to main progression and, while you can battle them multiple times, they can not be captured.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the size of the Pokémon you caught in the wild played more of a role in the game. From what we have seen to this point, size has no overall bearing on the performance of your Pokémon. Instead, pay attention to their nature, IVs, hidden abilities, and general make-up so you can decide which to have in your team for battles.