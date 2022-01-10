Can you catch a shiny Absol in three-star raids in Pokémon Go?

How lucky do you feel?

Image via Niantic

There are multiple Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go, and many of them have the opportunity to be a shiny version. While you won’t always catch a shiny Pokémon, there are several ways to encounter them. Absol does have a shiny version, but you won’t always receive one from completing raids. Here’s what you need to know if you can catch a shiny Absol from a three-star raid in Pokémon Go.

We can confirm that after finding Absol in a three-star raid and defeating it, there’s a chance you could encounter a shiny version. If you can’t find Absol in the wild or find a conventional way to catch it, attempting to defeat it in a raid is always a viable option. The downside is you’ll need to use a Raid Pass to do it, and sometimes these are better saved for the legendary Pokémon you can catch, depending on which ones are inrotation.

Completing a three-star raid does require a bit of work. You might be able to do it by yourself if you have an ideal team to defeat Absol. Otherwise, you may want to work with a friend to beat it and add it to your collection. There’s no good way to boost your chances of encountering a shiny Absol in these raids, unfortunately.

