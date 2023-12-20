Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (December 2023)

Not many anime are as tense as AoT, making the franchise a perfect candidate for an exciting Roblox RPG game. As a huge fan, I enjoyed seeing the setting come to life in Attack on Titan: Evolution. Assemble a group of friends and dive into the thrilling Titan-slaughtering missions.

Rushing into the battle unprepared never ends well, so it’s wise to equip good weapons and join one of the legendary families. Redeem Attack on Titan: Evolution codes to claim a ton of Gold and Spins to climb the ranks of the Survey Corps easily. If you want to do the same in a similar game, check out the Attack on Titan Revolution Codes!

All Attack on Titan Evolution Codes List

Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (Working)

SHUTDOWNFIX : Unlocks 25 Spins

: Unlocks 25 Spins WZit&Khirow : Unlocks 25 Spins

: Unlocks 25 Spins BeatOhio : Unlocks 50k Gold and 25 Spins

: Unlocks 50k Gold and 25 Spins PRESTIGE4 : Unlocks 20k Gold and 35 Spins

: Unlocks 20k Gold and 35 Spins AOTEBACK : Unlocks 2 EXP and 2 Gold Potions

: Unlocks 2 EXP and 2 Gold Potions NEWUI: Unlocks 75 Spins

Attack on Titan Evolution Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Evolution

To redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Evolution, follow the steps below:

Launch Attack on Titan: Evolution in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Click the settings cog icon. Press the Codes button. Insert a working code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

How Can You Get More Attack on Titan Evolution Codes?

For the most convenient method of obtaining new AOT: Evolution codes, you can bookmark this page and visit regularly. The alternative route is keeping up with all the social media accounts, which gets time-consuming quickly. However, if you prefer getting the information straight from the developers, the following sources are the way to go:

Why Are My Attack on Titan Evolution Codes Not Working?

You can know which of the two common problems with AOT: Evolution codes you encountered based on the error message. If you get the “Invalid” error message, you made a typo. Double-check your spelling or try to paste a code into the redemption box instead.

The “Expired” message indicates that a code is no longer valid. Most Roblox codes don’t last forever, so redeem them as fast as possible. If you find an invalid code on our working list, let us know so we can investigate the matter.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Attack on Titan Evolution

When you’re done redeeming all available AOT: Evolution codes, you’ll have to roll up your sleeves and slay some monsters to claim more rewards. Missions and Raids are a surefire way to earn Gold and XP. After you reach level 35, you will also unlock the AFK mode. That’s an excellent way to get easy prizes while taking a break from all the combat.

What Is Attack on Titan Evolution?

Attack on Titan: Evolution is a Roblox RPG experience where you scout new territories and fight the titular monsters. The game features three modes: Missions, Raids, and Waves. Customize your soldier, purchase cool equipment such as ODM gear, and face the hordes of Titans in one of the iconic locations inspired by the hit AoT franchise.

