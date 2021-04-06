Can you catch a shiny Buneary in Pokémon Go?

Buneary is an adorable Pokémon that you can capture in Pokémon Go. As its name gives away, it’s a bunny-like Pokémon, that eventually can evolve into Diggersby, a Pokémon we regard as an excellent Pokémon to use in the Great League. During April 2021, it will be the first spotlight Pokémon of the month on April 6, which means from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone, Buneary will be appearing in nearly every spawn point around you during that time.

When attempting to catch Buneary during the spotlight hour, be on the lookout for its shiny version. Following the Spring into Spring event that launched earlier this month to celebrate the coming of spring, Buneary received its shiny version.

If you plan to prepare for the Great League or the Great League Remix on April 12, now is a great time to capture enough Buneary to earn some XL candy for your Diggersby. By adding a shiny version to your collection, you can show it off to your opponent and use it to defeat them.

Unfortunately, your chances of encountering this shiny Pokémon remain unchanged, even during the Spotlight Hour. The big difference is that Buneary will be spawning all over the place for an hour. Your chances of encountering a shiny version are still one out of 450, so you’ll want to keep attempting to capture this Pokémon to find its shiny. You’re better off trying to farm XL candy for Diggersby at the same time, too.

