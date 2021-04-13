Can you catch a shiny Clauncher in Pokémon Go?

Clauncher is making their debut in Pokémon Go during Rival’s Week. They’ll be appearing alongside rival Pokémon, Skrelp. Both of them will be appearing more often in the wild, in raids, and as field research rewards you receive from Pokéstops. For those who want to add a set of Pokémon from the Kalos region, make sure you jump in on the Rival’s Week event from April 13 to the 18 to catch them. However, don’t expect to see the vibrantly unique shiny version of Clauncher appearing at this time.

Whenever a new Pokémon appears in Pokémon Go, they have an increased spawn rate during an event, and players are eager to hunt them down and evolve them. Clauncher becomes Clawitzer, remaining a Water-type. Developer Niantic always promotes these Pokémon, but they don’t release the shiny version at the same time. That typically happens during a future event months later, or even years, after the Pokémon has been introduced.

All of the Kanto Pokémon recently receive their shiny versions following the big Tour: Kanto event at the end of the Season of Celebration, and many of those Pokémon had been in the game for years. There’s no formula or road map for when a Pokémon’s shiny version will release, but the assets have already been uploaded to the game. If you follow the Pokéminers twitter group, you’ve likely already seen what Clauncher’s shiny version looks like. It’s drastically different with bright reds and blue on its palette rather than the primary blue and yellow.

Don’t go hunting for Clauncher’s shiny version during the Rival’s Week event if you’re expecting it. It will be available at a later date.