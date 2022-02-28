Can you catch a shiny Comfey in Pokémon Go?

Comfey will be appearing in the wild in Pokémon Go for the Season of Alola event. The event kicks off on March 1 in your local time zone. When it launches, you’ll be able to find Comfey in the wild for a limited time, and we highly recommend grabbing this Pokémon while you can catch it. Unfortunately, you can only find it in a specific region, but if you can, will you be able to catch a shiny Comfey in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Comfey’s shiny version will not be available in Pokémon Go when it launches. We do not know when Comfey’s shiny version will release or when we can expect to see it come out. Niantic typically waits about a year or two for a shiny version to release for any new Pokémon, which will occur alongside a larger event. We may have to wait for one to appear in the future for Comfey’s shiny version.

Unfortunately, Comfey will only be releasing to the Hawaiian region. If you’re in this area, you’ll have a chance for Comfey to appear in the wild. Outside of Hawaii, Comfey will not be available. We’ll have to wait for a larger event to highlight the Alolan Pokémon, or Comfey itself, to see it appear in other regions of the world.