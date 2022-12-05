Can you catch a shiny Crabrawler in Pokémon Go? – December 6, 2022

Crabrawler has arrived at Pokémon Go. There’s a chance you can encounter it while you explore the wild in your local area, but it is considered to be one of the rarer Pokémon for you to encounter in the mobile game. Despite its rarity, some players will likely find it on their travels as they try to find the perfect one to evolve. While looking for this Pokémon, can you catch a shiny Crabrawler in Pokémon Go?

Does Crabrawler have a shiny form in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Crabrawler’s shiny form is not yet available for you to find in Pokémon Go. This is the typical cycle in Pokémon Go, and it happens for nearly every Pokémon in the game when they first release. Crabrawler will be available during the Mythic Blade event, a special occasion as it features Keldeo, one of the Sword of Justice Pokémon. The mythical Pokémon is only available if you purchase the Special Research ticket during the event.

The shiny version of Crabrawler will come in a future event, but we don’t know when that will happen. Niantic typically prefers to release the Pokémon one year and then wait another year or two before its shiny version makes another appearance. This will happen in a smaller event celebrating another Pokémon or something happening in the Pokémon Go storyline. It also gives players another chance to catch the featured Pokémon again, so Crabrawler might be easier to find in the future.

Although you should not expect to find Crabrawler’s shiny form during the Mythic Blade event, it should appear sometime in the future. We imagine we might see it next year during the holidays in 2023 or sometime in 2024.