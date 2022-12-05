Crabrawler has arrived at Pokémon Go. You can acquire this Pokémon by playing the game and searching for it in your local area. If you find it and add it to your location, you will want it to reach its final form, Crabominable. Unfortunately, unlike other Pokémon in the game, you will need to meet a few requirements to make this happen. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable in Pokémon Go.

How Crabrawler evolves into Crabominable in Pokémon Go

There are two things you’re going to need to do to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable. The first step is significantly easier than the second. The first one requires you to acquire 50 Crabrawler candies. You can do this by catching the Pokémon in the wild, giving it rare candies, or transferring any Crabrawler you don’t plan to use or evolve. Following these steps will mean you can eventually reach the 50-candy requirement.

The second step is all about having access to a Glacial Lure. The Glacial Lure is crucial because it is the only way to evolve Crabrawler into its next form, even if you have the candies available. When you use a Glacial Lure, put it down at a PokéStop and stand within that PokéStop while those effects are activated. You will have a brief time to evolve your Crabrawler, and then it will become Crabominable. However, if you do not have one, another player can use it on a PokéStop, which will count for you. The item does not need to be yours.

You must do this whenever you want to evolve a Crabrawler into Crabominable. You can acquire a Glacial Lure by purchasing them from the Pokémon Go in-game store or earning them as a reward.