Can you catch a shiny Dialga in Pokémon Go? – July 18, 2021

There are numerous Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, and they can appear all over the world. Some are more difficult to locate than others, typically because they only appear during certain seasons or specifically spawn in a certain region. However, some are even harder to obtain than that, such as the legendary Pokémon, Dialga. It’s a powerful Pokémon that has only appeared in a handful of five-star raids. So is there a chance you can capture a shiny Dialga in Pokémon Go?

Right now, no. Dialga’s shiny form has not been released to Pokémon Go. It appeared several years ago once, alongside Palkia, and then the two legendary Dragon-types have not been seen in Pokémon Go since that is until Pokémon Go Fest 2021. However, these two are returning at special times during the Raid Hour, and if you want to capture these two, you want to make sure you find them in the Raid Hour rotations, which we’ve posted over here.

Despite how many times you attempt to battle against Dialga, you will not encounter its shiny version. Instead, the developers Niantic are likely waiting for a good opportunity to promote these two legendary Pokémon returning to the game and their shiny types simultaneously.

If we were to guess, we imagine Niantic is waiting for the Nintendo Switch release of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. These games are remastered versions of the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl handheld games released back in 2006, where Palkia and Dialga initially appeared. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19, and we’re going to guess leading up to it, Dialga and Palkia will return to five-star raids, with a chance for players to catch their shiny forms.