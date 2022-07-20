More Hisuian Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go in the Hisuian Discoveries event

To close out July 2022, Pokémon Go will have the Hisuian Discoveries event, introducing a handful more Pokémon that appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These Pokémon include Hisuian Growlithe, Qwilfish, and Sneasel. Players will have a chance to catch them for a limited time, and those attending Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle can assist in unlocking Ultra Unlock rewards for the event, providing everyone with additional rewards.

The Hisuian Discoveries event will take place from July 27 to August 2. During this time, Hisuian Qwilfish will be the only one of the trio appearing in the wild, while all Hisuian Pokémon, including Hisuian Voltorb, will be available in 7km eggs. This limits players’ chances of catching these Pokémon, strictly exchanging gifts with others on their friend’s lists, and hatching the eggs. Hopefully, everyone has been stashing their incubators in preparation for an event like this. There will also be a Hisui Pokémon Go Cup during the event.

Multiple Pokémon will also appear in the wild alongside Hisuain Qwilfish, such as Aipom, Kricketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor, Porygon, Eevee, Tangela, Onixu, Ponyta, Zubat, and several others. In addition, the standard Sneasel, Roselia, and Shinx will be available in one-star raids, while Chanseyt, Togetic, Kirlia, and Whiscash will be in three-star raids. None of the Hisuian Pokémon will be available as Field Research rewards.

There will also be a Collection Challenge during the event featuring Slowpoke, Krabby, Staryu, Qwilfish, Mantine, and Clamperl, which means you’ll want to hit the beach or somewhere with water to find them all.

Ultra Unlock rewards will be tied to this event, which we will learn about following the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Fest: Seattle on July 25.

Although it’s good to see Hisuian Pokémon being introduced to Pokémon Go, limiting many of them to 7km eggs prevents plenty of players from catching them, especially given the limited time frame. Hopefully, the Hisuian Pokémon drops from the 7km eggs are generous enough to make this event worthwhile.