Can you catch a shiny Finneon in Pokémon Go? – Spotlight Hour (April 2021)

The Pokémon you capture in Pokémon Go have the chance to become a shiny version, which means it has a unique appearance than its traditional look. The colors are different, and there’s a distinct shine around this Pokémon whenever you use it, or you look at it in your capture list. It’s extremely challenging and the odds of catching a shiny version is low. Some Pokémon do not have their shiny versions available in the mobile game. Finneon, the Wingfish Pokémon, does not have a shiny version. If you’re trying to capture it in a special event, or during its Spotlight Hour on April 27 from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone, it will not be shiny.

No matter how many times you attempt to catch it, Finneon will not appear with its shiny version. The more times you capture it, though, the more candy you receive, giving you the opportunity to evolve it into Lumineon, and power it up. Lumineon is not one of the stronger Pokémon in Pokémon Go. We wouldn’t recommend using it in the Great or Ultra Leagues, and there are better Water-type Pokémon that you could use in raids.

In short, Finneon and Lumineon are Pokédex fillers. These are good to capture and add to your inventory to gain the increased XP and Stardust amounts, but wasting Stardust to power them up is ill-advised. During the Spotlight hour on April 27, all players receive increased XP for catching Pokémon, so this is a good opportunity to grab as many Finneon as you find in the wild during the event.

We hope to see Finneon and Lumineon’s shiny versions added in the future. These typically happen alongside weekly events. Finneon was initially added to Pokémon Go in December 2018. Because of how long its been since its release, we can’t provide an accurate estimate or guess of when it will happen.