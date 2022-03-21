Fomantis will debut in Pokémon Go during the Lush Jungle 2022 event. Not only will you be able to find Fomantis in the wild, but you can encounter Tapu Lele in five-star raids if you’re willing to brave the challenge. Fomantis will appear throughout the game, but can you catch a shiny Fomantis in Pokémon Go?

With the Lush Jungle 2022 event being Fomantis’ debut, we can confirm that this Pokémon’s shiny version will not be available for the event. So, regardless of how many times you find Fomantis in the wild or if you complete a Field Research task, Fomantis will not be shiny. Not releasing a Pokémon with its shiny version is relatively common for many of the new releases in Pokémon Go.

We can expect Fomantis’ shiny form to release sometime next year or when it receives an increased spawn rate in a featured event. For now, during the Lush Jungle event, you’ll want to be on the hunt for this Pokémon to eventually evolve it into Lurantis. If you’re waiting for a shiny Fomantis, you can sit on all of your Fomantis candy and wait for the next event to try catching a shiny version and then evolve it into a Lurantis.