Can you catch a shiny Furfrou in Pokémon Go?

Furfrou is coming to Pokémon Go during the mobile game’s Fashion Week 2021 event. The event will be kicking off in your area starting on September 21 at 10 AM in your local time zone and continues until 28. There are several fashionable Pokémon that you’re going to want to catch, and with Furfrou’s introduction to the series, it’s a good time to add this Pokémon to your collection. What are the chances of encountering a shiny version of Furfrou during your travels?

Unfortunately, the shiny version of Furfrou is not being introduced at the same time this Pokémon is releasing. That’s a standard approach from Niantic when it comes to releasing a new Pokémon. Whenever this happens, the Pokémon is featured in an event and has an increased spawn rate. While the Pokémon does have a shiny version available in the backend of the game, it won’t be available for, roughly, another year.

You can expect the shiny version of Furfrou to also release during an upcoming event, but we likely won’t see it until 2022. That means any form of Furfrou you have in Pokémon Go won’t be available in its shiny form.

However, when Furfrou’s shiny form does release, you’ll need to capture multiples of it so you can change them into every Furfrou trim appearance available in Pokémon Go. There are 10 that you can capture, but they’re all region-exclusive form-changes.

We’re looking forward to when Furfrou does receive its shiny form, and we’re eagerly awaiting that release in the future.