Can you catch a shiny Halloween Mischief Drifblim in Pokémon Go?

The Halloween Mischief Drifblim variation will be appearing in Pokémon Go for a limited time. You’ll be able to catch it during the Halloween Mischief event, from October 15 to 31. You’ll be able to capture it during both parts of the event. What are the chances of catching a shiny version of this costumed Pokémon?

Drifblim’s original version already has a released shiny variation, and the Halloween Mischief Drifblim version will also have a shiny variation. Therefore, you’ll be able to encounter this Pokémon as a three-star raid battle. However, if you’re lucky, there’s a chance you might find it in the wild, or you could receive it as a reward for a Field Research task.

Between the choices, we highly recommend trying to battle Halloween Mischief Drifblim during a raid. All players have a much higher chance of capturing a Pokémon’s shiny version during a raid rather than encountering it in the wild. Because Halloween Mischief Drifblim is a lucky encounter, it’s a better chance than the standard shiny Pokémon encounters. Still, your chances of finding a shiny version during a raid are one to 20. The downside is you’ll have to a Raid Pass, and there could be other legendary Pokémon you want to battle and add to your collection during this event.

Halloween Mischief Driflim will disappear after October 31. It might appear in future events, but you’ll hunt it down before October is over if you want a chance to capture the shiny version.