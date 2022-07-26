Can you catch a shiny Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Go?

Hisuian Sneasel will finally be available in Pokémon Go, and you can catch it for a brief time. There’s a specific way you will need to capture this Pokémon, likely making it more difficult to capture than most debut Pokémon that arrive in the mobile game. You may not encounter too many of these Hisuian Sneasel during the Hisuian Discoveries event. However, how good are your chances of catching a shiny Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version of Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny version for Hisuian Sneasel will not be available in Pokémon Go during its debut in the Hisuian Discoveries event. The event is the first time we have a chance to catch Hisuian Sneasel, which means Niantic will hold back this Pokémon’s shiny form. We’ll have to wait for another event to see it, and the event will give us an increased chance to catch it while playing the game.

If you’re trying to track down Hisuian Sneasel, the only way to find it is through 7km eggs. These eggs only drop when you open up a gift from other players who send them to you through gifts. These players will need to be on your friend’s list to send you a gift during the timeframe for the event, which will be from July 27 to August 2. It’s a good opportunity to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler.

The shiny form of a Hisuian Sneasel will be available in future events, but Niantic has not disclosed when this will occur. When this does happen, hopefully, Hisuian Sneasel has a better chance to spawn outside of 7km eggs. For now, you will have to settle for catching the standard version of Hisuian Sneasel and evolving it into Snealser.