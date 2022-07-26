How to evolve Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Go

Hisuian Sneasel will be available in Pokémon Go. You will want to be fast to add this Pokémon to your roster when it appears in the Hisuian Discoveries event. For those who do catch this Pokémon from the Hisui region, we recommend going out of your way to evolve this Pokémon into its next form, Sneasler. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler

You need to follow two requirements for Hisuian Sneasler to become Sneasler. The first is to have 100 Sneasel candies. Thankfully, these candies do not exclusively come from Hisuian Sneasel encounters. Instead, you can use any Sneasel candy you’ve already acquired by catching the standard Sneasel in Pokémon Go. This will be a simple step if you have a large pile of this candy on your character.

The next requirement is waiting until the daytime after walking with it for 7km. Make sure it is your buddy during this time. Hisuian Sneasel will only evolve into Sneasler when it is daytime in your local area. Even if it is light outside for you, the sun needs to be out in Pokémon Go. If it’s not, expect to see the evolution icon unavailable for Hisuian Sneasel. You may need to wait some time for this to happen, but the daytime and nighttime cycle in Pokémon is relatively split, giving you plenty of time to do this when it does appear.

Sneasler is a unique evolution of Hisuian Sneasel, vastly different from the standard Sneasel’s Weavile. Sneasler is a Fighting and Poison-type Pokémon, making it a good choice against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, Poison, and Rock-types, but it is weak against Flying, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks and Pokémon.