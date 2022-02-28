Jangmo-o is on its way to Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to catch it when it appears during the Season of Alola. During this three-month celebration, you’ll have an increased chance to encounter multiple Pokémon from the Alolan region, such as Jangmo-o. You’ll need to go out of your to find it, but can you catch a shiny Jangmo-o in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that the Jangmo-o’s shiny version will not be available when it initially debuts in the game. The only way to catch Jangmo-o is to hatch it from an egg, which means you’ll have to get pretty lucky to find this Pokémon. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about missing out on this Pokémon shiny version for the time being.

We’ll likely see if the shiny version arrives in the next two years. It typically takes Niantic this amount of time to release a shiny version, usually around a special event where this Pokémon’s shiny version is the highlight along another larger version. We don’t know when this will happen for Jangmo-o, but we can expect to wait a reasonable amount of time. Hopefully, later in the Season of Alola, we might see Jangmo-o become more available for players who want to add this Dragon-type Pokémon to their collection.