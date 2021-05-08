Can you catch a shiny Marill in Pokémon Go?

Marill is one of the more notable Pokémon for you to encounter in Pokémon Go. Its evolved form, Azumarill, is one of the best Great and Ultra League Pokémon you can use, with only a handful of counters. It has a variety of useful stats and has a superb moveset to make it a powerful foe. For those looking to hunt down Marill and add it to your collection to evolve it into an Azumarill eventually, you’re probably wondering about your odds of encountering a shiny. Luckily, they’re on your side.

Marill does have a shiny for in Pokémon Go. The shiny version was added in December 2018, so it’s been around for quite some time. For veteran players, you’ve probably run into one a few times over the years, given the multiple weekly events and special chances to capture this Pokémon.

The chances of you encountering a shiny Marill do not vary. It’s up there with every other Pokémon in the game where your odds of encountering its shiny version is a one in 500 chance. These chances can vary based on the type of Pokémon it is, but Marill is categorized as a normal Pokémon. It does not have a reduced spawn rate, and it’s not limited to special encounters.

Having a Marill in your collection is a worthwhile investment, especially if you plan to participate in the Great or Ultra League. Unfortunately, Azumarill becomes an Ultra League candidate when you give it XL candy, but if you encounter enough of this Pokémon, aiming for that competition is a good idea.