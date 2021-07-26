Can you catch a shiny Natu in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon that you can catch and add to your collection in Pokémon Go. Depending on the event happening in the mobile game, some Pokémon could have increased spawns, giving players more opportunities to capture them throughout the year. For example, if you’re hunting for a Natu to evolve into a Xatu eventually, it’s a fairly common Psychic-type that appears in the game. With it being so common, can you capture a shiny Natu?

The shiny version of this Pokémon is available in Pokémon Go. You should have a chance to catch it, but the chances of it appearing are low. If you’re attempting to capture a shiny Natu in the wild, you have a one in 450 chance of it happening, which means you’ll have to encounter several of them before seeing one. Even if a Pokémon is featured in a Spotlight Hour, it will not have an increased shiny rate. Spotlight Hours increase the spawn rate of a Pokémon, but their shiny chance remains the same.

Natu and its evolved form, Xatu, are on the lower end of the PvP league. Therefore, they’re not the best choices for the Great, Ultra, or Master League, and we highly recommend not using them. You might be able to use them in smaller raid battles or even in PvE battles against Team Rocket Grunts. Still, ultimately these two are primarily Pokédex fillers, which makes capturing their shiny versions at least once a more worthwhile venture.