There are multiple Pokémon for you to encounter as you play through Pokémon Go. Each one you catch is unique with a series of stats, making them better for certain situations, or simply Pokémon for you to collect for candy. For those participating in the March 29 Spotlight Hour event, Paras will appear throughout the event. Can you catch a shiny Paras in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Paras, one of the Kanto region Pokémon, does have a shiny form available in Pokémon Go. The Pokémon from the Kanto region have a released shiny version following the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event that launched in 2021. In it, players had the chance to encounter all 151 Pokémon from that generation, and Niantic released all of their shiny versions, including Paras’.

Because you can catch a shiny Paras, there is always a chance for you to encounter a shiny Paras in the wild, in raids, and in select Field Research tasks. However, you do not have an increased chance of catching a shiny Paras during the Spotlight Hour event. Because more Paras appear during the event, you have more opportunities to catch Paras, but your shiny odds do not increase. The odds of encountering a shiny Paras remain the same throughout the event as they would naturally be in the wild.