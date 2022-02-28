Rockruff is one of the many Pokémon making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Season of Alola event. You’ll be able to find Rockruff exclusively in one-star raids, so you’ll want to make sure to go out of your way to find this Pokémon. But, if you’re attempting to battle against it in a raid and catch it, can you catch a shiny Rockruff in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Rockruff’s shiny version will be available when it first drops in Pokémon Go. Because you can only catch this Pokémon from raids, you’ll want to go out of your way to see if you can team up with friends to catch it. The more raid encounters you have with this Pokémon, the more chances you have of potentially finding a shiny version. You will need a raid pass to catch it, though.

Rockruff evolves into Lycanroc, which has a midday form and midnightform. Because it has two forms, you’ll want to make sure you grab at least two Rockruffs to grab both of these Pokémon and add them to your collection. If you can catch two shiny Rockruffs, then you’ll be set for a shiny midday form and a shiny midnight form of Lycanroc for your Pokédex.