There are multiple Pokémon for you to find and catch to add to your collection in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon have various stats associated with them. If you’re keen to fill out your Pokédex, finding all of these Pokémon is your top priority, and shiny Pokémon also have a special Pokédex entry for you to fill out. With the addition of Salandit to Pokémon Go, you might be curious if you can catch the shiny version. Can you catch a shiny Salandit in Pokémon Go?

With Salandit making its debut in Pokémon Go during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, we can confirm that you cannot catch a shiny Salandit at the start of this event. You won’t be able to find one no matter how many Strange Eggs you catch from the Team Rocket leaders. With this event being the first time Salandit has arrived, it will not be shiny.

Niantic will do this with nearly all newly released Pokémon. The development team releases the Pokémon for the first time, and then they wait a year or two before releasing a shiny version of that Pokémon. The shiny version of a Pokémon is normally associated with another special event, increasing everyone’s chances of encountering this Pokémon once again.