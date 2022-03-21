There are multiple Pokémon for you to encounter throughout your time playing Pokémon Go. These Pokémon appear with unique stats, making some more worthwhile than others to add to your collection. There’s always a small chance of you encountering a shiny Pokémon if it’s available and has been released to the game. Can you catch a shiny Tapu Lele in Pokémon Go?

Following Tapu Lele’s debut during Pokémon Go’s Lush Jungle 2022 event, we can confirm that you will not be able to encounter a shiny version. You can only find this Pokémin in five-star raids, and because of the difficulty of these raids, you’ll want to bring your best Pokémon with you and a friend or two to secure victory. However, after completing these battles and getting the chance to catch Tapu Lele, don’t expect a shiny version to appear.

With the debut of this Pokémon, we can expect Tapu Lele’s shiny form to be available sometime next year. Typically, Niantic releases the shiny version of most Pokémon a year or so after their debut. For legendary or mythical Pokémon, it’s generally around their second appearance in five-star raids. With that in mind, Tapu Lele’s shiny form will likely release when it next becomes available.