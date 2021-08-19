Can you catch a shiny Wooloo in Pokémon Go?

Several Pokémon are making their debut appearance in Pokémon Go during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event. These Pokémon are not only Pokémon Galarian form specific ones, but Pokémon that you can only find in the Galar region. One of them is Wooloo, the sheep-like Pokémon you probably encountered when you first began your Sword and Shield journey. Is there a chance you can catch a shiny Wooloo?

Much like every Pokémon that makes a debut in the game, Wooloo will not have a shiny version available. Instead, the standard Pokémon will be available in the mobile game, and likely after the event. We can expect to have a specific event occur in the future surrounding Wooloo’s shiny form, and it’ll be in a year.

Niantic typically does this with most Pokémon whenever they arrive in the game. The shiny version seldom releases, and players have likely come to expect this process by now. Niantic likes to draw that process out, and it does make the Pokémon more appealing for players to capture in the future.

Although Wooloo is not among one of the rarer Pokémon you can find in the game, it’s always good to have an additional Pokémon to show off in your Pokédex. Plus, some completionists want to earn their Galar badge and capture all of the Galar region Pokémon.