Can You Catch Walking Wake & Iron Leaves From Raids More Than Once

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, certain Pokemon like Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are available only through Tera Raids. These two event-exclusive Pokemon are returning as 5-Star Raids this December, but what if you already caught them once?

December 2023 is full of events across various Pokemon Games, and now, Scarlet & Violet players are seeing the return of Walking Wake and Iron Leaves in Tera Raid battles. Players who’ve previously caught these Legendary Pokemon may be wondering if they can add an additional version of these highly powerful creatures to their roster.

Can You Catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves More Than Once?

If you have previously caught Walking Wake or Iron Leaves, you will not be able to catch them again. These Pokemon are limited to one catch per trainer, meaning you will not be able to catch Walking Wake or Iron Leaves more than once per save file.

That said, players will still be able to participate in the raid event and earn other bonuses, such as item rewards. If you’d prefer to catch something new, December 2023 will also feature 7 Star Tera Raid battles with Delibird lookalike, Iron Bundle with the Ice Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. This special version of the Pokemon is also limited to one catch per save, so that seems to be a bit of a theme for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at the moment.

When Are The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Raid Battles

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see 5-Star Raid Battles with Iron Leaves and Walking Wake starting December 25 2023 and running through January 7, 2024.

As version-exclusive Pokemon, Iron Leaves will be available for players with Pokemon Violet, while Walking Wake appears in Pokemon Scarlet. That said, if you get invited to a raid by a player with the other version, you can catch that edition’s Pokemon. Once again, the Pokemon Company wants us to make friends if we want to truly catch ’em all.

For players who haven’t previously caught these Legendary Pokemon, the December Tera Raid event is a great opportunity to grab them. Since these two event-exclusive Pokemon did previously appear in a similar event back in March 2023, many trainers may have already caught them. However, for those of us who took a bit of a break from playing the game or who just recently unlocked 5-Star Raids by completing the base game, this is an exciting opportunity to add these Pokemon to our dex.